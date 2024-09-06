Why does India not Win Enough Medals at the Olympics?

Every four years, like many Indians, I sit in front of the TV, cheering for our athletes during the Olympics. While we have moments of pride, like when Abhinav Bindra won gold in shooting or PV Sindhu earned her silver in badminton or Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal in Javelin I often wonder: why does India, with over a billion people, struggle to win more Olympic medals?

It’s clear that we have talent. But the question is: why aren’t we able to convert that talent into medals?

The Talent is There, But the Support is Lacking

Growing up in India, I noticed how most of us were pushed to focus on academics. Sports? That was often seen as just a hobby, something that wouldn’t lead to a stable career. Society values academic success over sports achievements, and for many families, sports come second.

I remember a friend from school who was a great sprinter. She was fast, determined, and had a natural gift for running. But after a certain point, there was no support. No good coaching, no proper facilities, and a lot of pressure to focus on studies. Eventually, she gave up her dream of being an athlete.

This is a story many young athletes in India can relate to. The talent is there, but without proper support, it fades away.

India at Paris Olympics 2024

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, India’s medal tally, while notable, still reflects the challenges the country faces in competing with the top-performing nations. Let's compare India’s performance with the top three medal-winning countries:

United States : The U.S. led the tally with 126 medals (40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze).

China : China closely followed with 91 medals (40 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze).

Japan : Japan ranked third with 45 medals (20 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze).

India: India, in contrast, secured 6 medals (0 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze).

Despite India's efforts and growth in several sports, we’re still far behind the medal tally of these countries. The comparison clearly shows that India has the potential but needs stronger investments in sports infrastructure, athlete development, and consistent support to bridge this gap.

Infrastructure: A Major Challenge

During my travels across different parts of India, I’ve seen how poor the sports facilities are. Many schools don’t have proper playgrounds, let alone good sports equipment. When you look at countries like the US or China, they invest heavily in sports infrastructure, with top-class facilities for athletes from a young age.

If India wants to win more medals, we need to start building better sports infrastructure at the grassroots level. Our young athletes deserve the right tools and training.

Cricket’s Dominance: A Cultural Shift Needed

Cricket is undeniably the most popular sport in India. It’s a national passion, with millions of fans and cricketers treated like superstars. But the focus on cricket has sidelined other sports. While our cricketers enjoy fame, athletes in other sports often struggle for attention and support.

This is slowly changing, thanks to champions like Neeraj Chopra in javelin and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting. But for India to truly become an Olympic powerhouse, we need to support a wider range of sports, not just cricket.

A Long Journey Ahead

Looking at India’s Olympic performance, it’s easy to feel disappointed. But I also see hope. In recent years, programs like “Khelo India” have started to promote sports at a grassroots level. More sports academies are being built, and more young athletes are getting the support they need.

However, this is just the beginning. For India to excel at the Olympics, we need to change our attitude towards sports, build better facilities, and provide long-term support to our athletes.

There’s a saying that goes: “Success happens when preparation meets opportunity.” India has the talent. Now, it’s up to us to give our athletes the preparation and opportunities they need.

I believe in the future of Indian sports. One day, I hope we will see more Indian athletes on the Olympic podium, winning not just one or two medals, but many.