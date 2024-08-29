Women's Caribbean Premier League Winners List

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is rapidly gaining recognition as a premier tournament in women’s T20 cricket, showcasing some of the finest talent from across the Caribbean. Since its inception, the WCPL has been a thrilling platform for players to demonstrate their skills and compete at the highest level. The league has seen exciting matches and standout performances that have captivated cricket fans around the world.

In its short history, the WCPL has already witnessed some memorable moments. The Trinbago Knight Riders clinched the inaugural title in 2022, setting a high standard for future seasons. The following year, the Barbados Royals emerged victorious, marking their place in the league’s history. With the 2024 season on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting to see which team will rise to the occasion and add their name to the list of champions.

This blog provides a detailed look at the winners and runners-up from the league’s first two seasons and offers insights into the key players and moments that defined these matches. As we await the outcome of the 2024 season, let’s take a moment to reflect on the successes of the past and anticipate the excitement yet to come.

WCPL Winners & Runners List (2022 to 2024)

Here’s the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) Winners & Runners List from 2022 to 2024: