Women's Caribbean Premier League Winners List

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is rapidly gaining recognition as a premier tournament in women’s T20 cricket, showcasing some of the finest talent from across the Caribbean. Since its inception, the WCPL has been a thrilling platform for players to demonstrate their skills and compete at the highest level. The league has seen exciting matches and standout performances that have captivated cricket fans around the world.
In its short history, the WCPL has already witnessed some memorable moments. The Trinbago Knight Riders clinched the inaugural title in 2022, setting a high standard for future seasons. The following year, the Barbados Royals emerged victorious, marking their place in the league’s history. With the 2024 season on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting to see which team will rise to the occasion and add their name to the list of champions.
This blog provides a detailed look at the winners and runners-up from the league’s first two seasons and offers insights into the key players and moments that defined these matches. As we await the outcome of the 2024 season, let’s take a moment to reflect on the successes of the past and anticipate the excitement yet to come.
Here’s the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) Winners & Runners List from 2022 to 2024:
In the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), the Trinbago Knight Riders won the title in 2022, and the Barbados Royals won it in 2023. Each team has one title so far. As for the 2024 season, we’ll have to wait and see who wins the 2024 season soon!
Who won the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) in 2022 and 2023?
In 2022, the Trinbago Knight Riders won the WCPL title, defeating the Barbados Royals by 10 runs. In 2023, the Barbados Royals claimed the title, winning by 8 runs against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Who were the standout players in the WCPL's first two seasons?
For the 2022 season, Deandra Dottin of the Trinbago Knight Riders was both the captain and the Player of the Tournament. In 2023, Hayley Matthews led the Barbados Royals as captain, while Sophie Devine was named the Player of the Tournament.
When is the next WCPL season, and who are the current title holders?
The 2024 season of the WCPL is yet to be completed, so the current title holders are not yet determined. Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this season to see which team will secure the championship.