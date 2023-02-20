Women’s T20 WC: India Defeats Ireland by 5 Runs, Enters Semifinals

India defeated Ireland by five runs in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park on Monday and made their way to semifinals.

The match was interrupted by rain due to which they defeated Ireland according to Duckworth Lewis method.

India opted to bat first after winning the toss and got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana playing some crisp strokes.

The openers put on a half-century stand before Shafali Verma fell for 24 with Amy Hunter taking a good, low catch in the deep on the delivery of Laura Delany in the 10th over of the game.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined hands with opener Mandhana, smashing Ireland bowlers around the ground.

Walking in at No.3, skipper Harmanpreet completed 3000 runs in T20Is, becoming the fourth women's cricketer to achiever the landmark in this format. She forged a strong stand with Mandhana, who completed her half-century with a thumping six over mid-wicket.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in 40 balls with an excellent six of Cara Murray's delivery. The duo of Harmanpreet and Mandhana took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 15th over of the innings.

Laura Delany then delivered a stunning spell to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur for 13 and Richa Ghosh for a duck.

Mandhana held the fort for India but the batter fell to the stunning delivery of Orla Prendergast in the 19th over of the game. Mandhana went back to the pavilion after scoring 87 of 56 deliveries. India then lost the wicket of Deepti Sharma.

India eventually made 155/6 in the 20 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues hitting two boundaries in the final over. In the penultimate over, Arlene Kelly bagged the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues to restrict India to 155/6 in 20 overs.

