The World Chess Championship is a testament to chess brilliance, with legends like Steinitz and Kasparov shaping its history. In 2024, D. Gukesh made history as the youngest champion, defeating Ding Liren.

World Chess Championship Winners List

The World Chess Championship is the most prestigious title in the game of chess, where the best players battle to prove their dominance. Since its inception in 1886, the championship has witnessed the rise of legends who have shaped the evolution of modern chess. The title is not just a mark of brilliance but a testament to years of dedication and skill.

From Wilhelm Steinitz, the first World Chess Champion, to the present-day prodigy D. Gukesh, the championship has become a symbol of intellectual prowess. The chess world celebrated a monumental moment in 2024, as 18-year-old Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest champion ever. This victory not only established Gukesh as a new force but also highlighted the rise of young talents in chess.

In this blog, we explore the entire timeline of World Chess Championship winners, including the Classical and FIDE Championships, and delve into the achievements of some of the most iconic players.

World Chess Championship 2024 Overview

The 2024 World Chess Championship marked a historic milestone as D. Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a hard-fought 14-game match. Held on December 12, 2024, the match concluded with a score of 7.5-6.5, making Gukesh the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years old. This triumph also made him the second Indian to win the title, following Viswanathan Anand's victory in 2012.

Gukesh’s victory demonstrated remarkable composure and skill, as he overcame one of the strongest players in the world. He described his win as “the realization of a dream,” dedicating the victory to years of hard work and passion. His achievement reflects the growing prominence of Indian chess on the global stage.

Classical World Chess Champions (1886-2024)

#

Player

Dates

Titles

Years Won

1

Wilhelm Steinitz

1886–1894

4

1886, 1889, 1890, 1892

2

Emanuel Lasker

1894–1921

6

1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910*, 1910

3

José Raúl Capablanca

1921–1927

1

1921

4

Alexander Alekhine

1927–1935, 1937–1946

4

1927, 1929, 1934, 1937

5

Max Euwe

1935–1937

1

1935

6

Mikhail Botvinnik

1948–1957, 1958–1960, 1961–1963

5

1948t, 1951*, 1954*, 1958, 1961

7

Vasily Smyslov

1957–1958

1

1957

8

Mikhail Tal

1960–1961

1

1960

9

Tigran V. Petrosian

1963–1969

2

1963, 1966

10

Boris Spassky

1969–1972

1

1969

11

Bobby Fischer

1972–1975

1

1972

12

Anatoly Karpov

1975–1985

3

1975d, 1978, 1981, 1984#

13

Garry Kasparov

1985–2000

6

1985, 1986, 1987*, 1990, 1993, 1995

14

Vladimir Kramnik

2000–2007

3

2000, 2004*, 2006**

15

Viswanathan Anand

2007–2013

4

2007t, 2008, 2010, 2012**

16

Magnus Carlsen

2013–2023

5

2013, 2014, 2016**, 2018**, 2021

17

Ding Liren

2023–2024

1

2023**

18

D. Gukesh

2024–present

1

2024

Note:

  • t: Tournament victory

  • *: Retained in a drawn match

  • #: Match canceled without official result

  • d: Default victory

FIDE World Chess Champions (1993-2006)

#

Player

Dates

Titles

Years Won

1

Anatoly Karpov

1993–1999

3

1993, 1996, 1998

2

Alexander Khalifman

1999–2000

1

1999k

3

Viswanathan Anand

2000–2002

1

2000k

4

Ruslan Ponomariov

2002–2004

1

2002k

5

Rustam Kasimdzhanov

2004–2005

1

2004k

6

Veselin Topalov

2005–2006

1

2005t

Note: k- Title retained in a drawn match, t- Tournament victory

Conclusion

The World Chess Championship has evolved into a global celebration of intellect and strategy, uniting players and fans alike. With D. Gukesh’s historic win in 2024, a new chapter has begun, marked by the ascendancy of youth in chess. His victory is not only a personal milestone but also a triumph for Indian chess, cementing its place on the world stage.

As chess continues to thrive, the legacies of these champions serve as inspiration, reminding us of the game's depth and timeless appeal. The journey of the World Chess Championship is far from over, promising more thrilling battles and iconic champions in the years to come.

FAQ

Who was the first World Chess Champion?
The first World Chess Champion was Wilhelm Steinitz, who won the inaugural title in 1886 by defeating Johannes Zukertort.
Who is the youngest World Chess Champion?
The youngest World Chess Champion is D. Gukesh, who won the title in 2024 at the age of 18.
What are the differences between Classical and FIDE World Chess Championships?
The Classical Championship follows the original format of head-to-head matches, while the FIDE Championship (1993–2006) included a broader system of tournaments organized by the International Chess Federation.
How many times did Garry Kasparov win the title?
Garry Kasparov won the Classical World Chess Championship 6 times between 1985 and 2000.
How many Indian players have won the World Chess Championship?
Two Indian players, Viswanathan Anand and D. Gukesh, have won the World Chess Championship.