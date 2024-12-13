World Chess Championship Winners List

The World Chess Championship is the most prestigious title in the game of chess, where the best players battle to prove their dominance. Since its inception in 1886, the championship has witnessed the rise of legends who have shaped the evolution of modern chess. The title is not just a mark of brilliance but a testament to years of dedication and skill.
From Wilhelm Steinitz, the first World Chess Champion, to the present-day prodigy D. Gukesh, the championship has become a symbol of intellectual prowess. The chess world celebrated a monumental moment in 2024, as 18-year-old Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest champion ever. This victory not only established Gukesh as a new force but also highlighted the rise of young talents in chess.
In this blog, we explore the entire timeline of World Chess Championship winners, including the Classical and FIDE Championships, and delve into the achievements of some of the most iconic players.
World Chess Championship 2024 Overview
The 2024 World Chess Championship marked a historic milestone as D. Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a hard-fought 14-game match. Held on December 12, 2024, the match concluded with a score of 7.5-6.5, making Gukesh the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years old. This triumph also made him the second Indian to win the title, following Viswanathan Anand's victory in 2012.
Gukesh’s victory demonstrated remarkable composure and skill, as he overcame one of the strongest players in the world. He described his win as “the realization of a dream,” dedicating the victory to years of hard work and passion. His achievement reflects the growing prominence of Indian chess on the global stage.
Classical World Chess Champions (1886-2024)
|
#
|
Player
|
Dates
|
Titles
|
Years Won
|
1
|
Wilhelm Steinitz
|
1886–1894
|
4
|
1886, 1889, 1890, 1892
|
2
|
Emanuel Lasker
|
1894–1921
|
6
|
1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910*, 1910
|
3
|
José Raúl Capablanca
|
1921–1927
|
1
|
1921
|
4
|
Alexander Alekhine
|
1927–1935, 1937–1946
|
4
|
1927, 1929, 1934, 1937
|
5
|
Max Euwe
|
1935–1937
|
1
|
1935
|
6
|
Mikhail Botvinnik
|
1948–1957, 1958–1960, 1961–1963
|
5
|
1948t, 1951*, 1954*, 1958, 1961
|
7
|
Vasily Smyslov
|
1957–1958
|
1
|
1957
|
8
|
Mikhail Tal
|
1960–1961
|
1
|
1960
|
9
|
Tigran V. Petrosian
|
1963–1969
|
2
|
1963, 1966
|
10
|
Boris Spassky
|
1969–1972
|
1
|
1969
|
11
|
Bobby Fischer
|
1972–1975
|
1
|
1972
|
12
|
Anatoly Karpov
|
1975–1985
|
3
|
1975d, 1978, 1981, 1984#
|
13
|
Garry Kasparov
|
1985–2000
|
6
|
1985, 1986, 1987*, 1990, 1993, 1995
|
14
|
Vladimir Kramnik
|
2000–2007
|
3
|
2000, 2004*, 2006**
|
15
|
Viswanathan Anand
|
2007–2013
|
4
|
2007t, 2008, 2010, 2012**
|
16
|
Magnus Carlsen
|
2013–2023
|
5
|
2013, 2014, 2016**, 2018**, 2021
|
17
|
Ding Liren
|
2023–2024
|
1
|
2023**
|
18
|
D. Gukesh
|
2024–present
|
1
|
2024
Note:
-
t: Tournament victory
-
*: Retained in a drawn match
-
#: Match canceled without official result
-
d: Default victory
FIDE World Chess Champions (1993-2006)
|
#
|
Player
|
Dates
|
Titles
|
Years Won
|
1
|
Anatoly Karpov
|
1993–1999
|
3
|
1993, 1996, 1998
|
2
|
Alexander Khalifman
|
1999–2000
|
1
|
1999k
|
3
|
Viswanathan Anand
|
2000–2002
|
1
|
2000k
|
4
|
Ruslan Ponomariov
|
2002–2004
|
1
|
2002k
|
5
|
Rustam Kasimdzhanov
|
2004–2005
|
1
|
2004k
|
6
|
Veselin Topalov
|
2005–2006
|
1
|
2005t
Note: k- Title retained in a drawn match, t- Tournament victory
Conclusion
The World Chess Championship has evolved into a global celebration of intellect and strategy, uniting players and fans alike. With D. Gukesh’s historic win in 2024, a new chapter has begun, marked by the ascendancy of youth in chess. His victory is not only a personal milestone but also a triumph for Indian chess, cementing its place on the world stage.
As chess continues to thrive, the legacies of these champions serve as inspiration, reminding us of the game's depth and timeless appeal. The journey of the World Chess Championship is far from over, promising more thrilling battles and iconic champions in the years to come.