World Chess Championship Winners List

The World Chess Championship is the most prestigious title in the game of chess, where the best players battle to prove their dominance. Since its inception in 1886, the championship has witnessed the rise of legends who have shaped the evolution of modern chess. The title is not just a mark of brilliance but a testament to years of dedication and skill.

From Wilhelm Steinitz, the first World Chess Champion, to the present-day prodigy D. Gukesh, the championship has become a symbol of intellectual prowess. The chess world celebrated a monumental moment in 2024, as 18-year-old Gukesh defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest champion ever. This victory not only established Gukesh as a new force but also highlighted the rise of young talents in chess.

In this blog, we explore the entire timeline of World Chess Championship winners, including the Classical and FIDE Championships, and delve into the achievements of some of the most iconic players.

World Chess Championship 2024 Overview

The 2024 World Chess Championship marked a historic milestone as D. Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in a hard-fought 14-game match. Held on December 12, 2024, the match concluded with a score of 7.5-6.5, making Gukesh the youngest World Chess Champion at just 18 years old. This triumph also made him the second Indian to win the title, following Viswanathan Anand's victory in 2012.

Gukesh’s victory demonstrated remarkable composure and skill, as he overcame one of the strongest players in the world. He described his win as “the realization of a dream,” dedicating the victory to years of hard work and passion. His achievement reflects the growing prominence of Indian chess on the global stage.

Classical World Chess Champions (1886-2024)

# Player Dates Titles Years Won 1 Wilhelm Steinitz 1886–1894 4 1886, 1889, 1890, 1892 2 Emanuel Lasker 1894–1921 6 1894, 1896, 1907, 1908, 1910*, 1910 3 José Raúl Capablanca 1921–1927 1 1921 4 Alexander Alekhine 1927–1935, 1937–1946 4 1927, 1929, 1934, 1937 5 Max Euwe 1935–1937 1 1935 6 Mikhail Botvinnik 1948–1957, 1958–1960, 1961–1963 5 1948t, 1951*, 1954*, 1958, 1961 7 Vasily Smyslov 1957–1958 1 1957 8 Mikhail Tal 1960–1961 1 1960 9 Tigran V. Petrosian 1963–1969 2 1963, 1966 10 Boris Spassky 1969–1972 1 1969 11 Bobby Fischer 1972–1975 1 1972 12 Anatoly Karpov 1975–1985 3 1975d, 1978, 1981, 1984# 13 Garry Kasparov 1985–2000 6 1985, 1986, 1987*, 1990, 1993, 1995 14 Vladimir Kramnik 2000–2007 3 2000, 2004*, 2006** 15 Viswanathan Anand 2007–2013 4 2007t, 2008, 2010, 2012** 16 Magnus Carlsen 2013–2023 5 2013, 2014, 2016**, 2018**, 2021 17 Ding Liren 2023–2024 1 2023** 18 D. Gukesh 2024–present 1 2024

Note:

t: Tournament victory

*: Retained in a drawn match

#: Match canceled without official result

d: Default victory

FIDE World Chess Champions (1993-2006)

# Player Dates Titles Years Won 1 Anatoly Karpov 1993–1999 3 1993, 1996, 1998 2 Alexander Khalifman 1999–2000 1 1999k 3 Viswanathan Anand 2000–2002 1 2000k 4 Ruslan Ponomariov 2002–2004 1 2002k 5 Rustam Kasimdzhanov 2004–2005 1 2004k 6 Veselin Topalov 2005–2006 1 2005t

Note: k- Title retained in a drawn match, t- Tournament victory

Conclusion

The World Chess Championship has evolved into a global celebration of intellect and strategy, uniting players and fans alike. With D. Gukesh’s historic win in 2024, a new chapter has begun, marked by the ascendancy of youth in chess. His victory is not only a personal milestone but also a triumph for Indian chess, cementing its place on the world stage.

As chess continues to thrive, the legacies of these champions serve as inspiration, reminding us of the game's depth and timeless appeal. The journey of the World Chess Championship is far from over, promising more thrilling battles and iconic champions in the years to come.