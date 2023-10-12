All-Round Excellence Helps South Africa Continue Their Victorious Run in CWC 23

South Africa has made another early Cricket World Cup 2023 statement, beating Australia by 134 runs in match 10 in Lucknow.
Despite the best efforts of Australia trying to lessen the blow, factoring in net run rate, the Proteas were clinical with the ball through both pace and spin to bundle Australia out for just 177.
Australia's attempt damage limitation came after a new-ball blitz from South Africa who looked imperious under the lights, removing five opposition batters inside the first 100 balls of the innings.
Wickets for Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Rabada meant that South Africa were well on top early in Australia's reply, also backed by their fielders, who looked sharper than their opponents. Slumping to 65/5 as Glenn Maxwell fell for three off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj, Marcus Stoinis was then deemed caught behind soon after for Kagiso Rabada's third wicket, taking Australia deeper in a hole at 70/6.
It took until the 26th over for the Australians to reach three figures, with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc stitching together a 69-run partnership.
Cummins moved into the 20s in a final net run rate save attempt, though Australia's innings was wrapped up inside 41 overs.
Australia were off to a sedate start in pursuit of 312, watchful in the first five overs. The scoring picked up in an extras-laden sixth over, when Marco Jansen bowled five no-balls and five wides with a space of three balls. However, he managed a breakthrough off the fifth ball of the over, when Mitchell Marsh tried to take him on.
The ball took a leading edge and ended up in the safe hands of Temba Bavuma at mid-off. In the next over, Marsh's opening partner David Warner (13) then fell trying to pierce the cover region. With two wickets inside the first seven overs, South Africa were ahead in the contest.
Kagiso Rabada then had Steve Smith lbw for 19 in the 10th over to further put the Proteas ahead.
Josh Inglis, who had come in the place of Alex Carey, was bowled by Rabada for just five in the 12th over. Then Maxwell, who struggled to get going through the evening, gifted a return catch to Keshav Maharaj. Rabada then struck in the 18th over to get Marcus Stoinis caught behind for five.
Earlier, South Africa laid the foundations to compile a massive total in Lucknow, largely off the back of a Quinton de Kock century.
The left-handed opener pummelled five sixes alongside eight fours, bringing up three figures in just 90 deliveries, before falling to Glenn Maxwell to finish with 109.
Meanwhile, De Kock's second ton of the competition also meant he leapfrogged Mohammad Rizwan (199) as the tournament's highest run-scorer, moving to 209 at an average of 104.50.