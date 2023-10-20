Ankle Injury! Pandya to Miss India’s top-of-the-table clash with New Zealand on Oct 22

The Men in Blue is set to face a crunch clash with New Zealand without Hardik Pandya when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 pacesetters meet on Sunday.
The India all-rounder will miss India’s top-of-the-table clash with New Zealand due to an ankle injury sustained in the seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.
Pandya is expected to join back up with the team ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against defending champions England in Lucknow on 29 October.
The 30-year-old was bowling his first over against Bangladesh when he attempted to field a ball knocked back to him by Bangladesh opener Litton Das, but instead rolled an ankle as he tumbled to the ground.
Pandya was forced from the field and took no further part in the game after being sent to hospital for scans.
India star Virat Kohli took the ball to bowl out the three remaining deliveries of the over.
Pandya has been a key part of India's bowling attack while taking five wickets in their opening three matches of the Cricket World Cup.
The right-hander is also a damaging middle-order batter but has only been called on once so far in the tournament for 11* against Australia.
India and New Zealand are the only undefeated teams left in the tournament as both sides have made an early statement with four comprehensive victories.
Their clash in Dharamsala on 22 October looms as one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage as both teams eye top spot in the Cricket World Cup Standings.