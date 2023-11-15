CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Creates History, Breaks Sachin's Record with 50th Ton

India were batting at over seven runs an over in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-final in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma backed his own call by putting his foot on the pedal early on in the innings. He took on Trent Boult in the very first over with a couple of streaky fours. There wasn't much with Boult's lines in his opening over, but Rohit went in with the intent of taking quick runs.