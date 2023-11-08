Greatest Knock In ODI History: Aus Skipper Cummins On Maxwell

"I thought he was going off. So, I kind of signalled to Zamps (Adam Zampa) to get down here cause yeah, he (Maxwell) literally couldn't move and then I think the physio was out there obviously. He kind of convinced Maxi that if he came off, it might be worse off. So, try and hang out there, stand up, and that's probably your best bet." The reason being, if one comes off due to cramps, there are chances that one might not be able to go back and resume as the pain can only get worse," said the Aussie skipper.