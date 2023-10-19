Hardik Pandya Sent For Scans after Hurting Ankle against Bangladesh in CWC 23

India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign took a turn for the worse when star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hurt his ankle while bowling against Bangladesh on Thursday.
Pandya was attempting to field the ball in his follow through, but went down clutching his ankle and was unable to complete the over.
India released a statement shortly after, indicating that Pandya had been taking for scans and would not return to the field during Bangladesh's innings.
"Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," the statement read.
With Pandya unable to complete his over, former captain Virat Kohli stepped up and bowled the final three deliveries.