How Each Team Can Qualify For the Semi-Finals in CWC 2023 | All Deets Inside

2. South Africa

Wins: 5

Losses: 1

Net run rate: +2.032

Still to play: New Zealand (1 November), India (5 November), Afghanistan (10 November)

Path to qualification:

* Win at least two of three remaining matches to finish on 14+ points and be guaranteed qualification.

* Win one of three remaining matches, and finish with a better net run rate than at least one of the four other teams (India, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan) that can also reach 12 points.

* Win none of three remaining matches, and finish with a better net run rate than the many other teams that can also finish on 10 points.