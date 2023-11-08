ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Belligerent Stokes Powers England to 339

From being 215/6 at the 40 over mark, England managed to reach 339/9 at the end of their innings against Netherlands in Pune at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Dawid Malan's attacking 87 guided England in the early stages, whereas a superb ton from Ben Stokes (108), along with big hits from the tailenders helped England get to an imposing total in Pune.
Stokes hit six fours and an equal number of sixes during his knock.
After being beaten by a brilliant Logan van Beek delivery, Dawid Malan took off in style, hitting a hat-trick of boundaries. A number of fours streamed over the next few overs, even as England were going ahead at a healthy run rate.
Despite losing Jonny Bairstow to the turn of Aryan Dutt, England finished their first Powerplay period at a run rate of seven.
There was little change in the approach hereafter, as Malan unleashed a number of big shots. He was well set and pacing towards his seventh ODI hundred.
Netherlands struck back in the 21st and 22nd over. Logan van Beek got the better of Joe Root when the batter tried to reverse scoop him. He ended up missing the ball completely and was bowled. In the very next over, Malan was run out due to van Beek's accurate throw in the inner ring.
Ben Stokes took charge with his intent-driven batting, taking the boundaries on offer and rotating the strike. However, Netherlands ensured that they remained in the contest with regular breakthroughs. Harry Brook and Jos Buttler fell soon after the mid-innings stage to give a boost to the Dutch.
Having lost half their side by the 30 over mark, England needed their batters to stick around. Moeen Ali's loss for merely four runs made things worse, but Chris Woakes then joined forces with Stokes to stitch together a decent stand for the seventh wicket.
Having batted for a few overs, the duo picked pace in the final ten overs. After unleashing into Aryan Dutt with three sixes and a four in the 45th over, Stokes looked well set to lead England past 300.
93 runs were added off the last six overs, as England dealt primarily in fours and sixes. Stokes brought up his maiden Cricket World Cup ton in the 48th over.
Jos Buttler flipped the coin, and it landed in his favour. England elected to bat first, with Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson returning to the side in place of Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.
Scott Edwards believed that he too would have batted first on this surface, but wasn't too concerned at being made to field. For them, Teja Nidamanuru came in for Saqib Zulfiqar.
Netherlands are out to secure a crucial third victory at the Cricket World Cup as they face England at MCA International Stadium in Pune.
A triumph over the World Cup titleholders would move Netherlands to six points and within reach of the critical fourth spot that will claim a place in the knockout stages alongside India, South Africa and Australia.
Netherlands can boost their chances against an out-of-form England that have slumped to the bottom of the standings, though Scott Edwards' side will also need to defeat hosts India in the last match of the group stage to stand any chance of progressing.
The outcome of this clash carries extra weight for both teams with a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy also on the line, as only the top eight sides at the end of the World Cup qualify for the next 50-over event in 2025.
While England will be focused on turning around their form to claim the victories that might achieve that goal, a Netherlands' win in this encounter will allow them to all but book their tickets to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025.