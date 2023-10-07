ICC WC 2023: SA Breaks Record for Highest Score; Wins by 102 Runs Against SL

In the second match of the ongoing ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, South Africa broke the record of the highest run scored in a World Cup game by hitting 428/5 against Sri Lanka.
Even after hitting 428/5, the greatest total ever in a World Cup game, South Africa was able to win by only 102 runs because the Sri Lankan squad took advantage of the opportunity to score runs on one of the flattest cricket grounds.
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
Furthermore, the highest run total ever in a World Cup match was scored in today's second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 754 runs.
Meanwhile, Aiden Markram was named player of the match in which he scored the fastest-ever World Cup century in just 49 balls. He fielded amazingly well too.
The players of Sri Lanka were- Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.
The squad of the South Africa team was- Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.