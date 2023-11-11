ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Build Strongly Until Abbott Strikes on Debut

Australia has elected to field first after captain Pat Cummins won the toss ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in Pune at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Australia pacer Sean Abbott has claimed a wicket in his Cricket World Cup debut to break up a budding partnership between Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das.
The Bangladesh opening pair had put their side in command while amassing 62/0 at the end of 10 overs, while Australia failed to take a wicket in the first Powerplay for the fourth time in nine matches.
But Abbott struck soon after with a sharp caught and bowled to dismiss Hasan for 36 from 34 balls when Bangladesh were on 76.
Adam Zampa then put Bangladesh on the ropes when Das (36) chipped straight to Marnus Labuschagne and lifted the Australia leg-spinner to equal-first for the most wickets at the tournament thus far.
Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto then joined forces with Tawhid Hridoy to guide Bangladesh to 161/2 at the halfway mark of the innings and leave the match evenly poised.
Australia are out to make it seven wins on the trot even with one eye already on their cut-throat semi-final with South Africa, while Bangladesh is chasing a critical top-eight finish.
Glenn Maxwell has been rested from the Australia line-up after his incredible double hundred against Afghanistan, while left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is also watching on as star batter Steve Smith returns to the side.
The five-time champions have already used much of their squad throughout the campaign but used this clash with Bangladesh as an opportunity to present Abbott with a Cricket World Cup debut.
Shakib Al Hasan was left out of the Bangladesh XI that beat Sri Lanka due to a fractured finger with Najmul Hossain Shanto instead taking the reins as captain.
Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were also called into the Bangladesh line-up among three changes.
Bangladesh fell well short of a semi-final berth but can now clinch a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.
A win over Australia would ensure Bangladesh finish above Sri Lanka and make it difficult for Netherlands to overtake their net run rate even with a thumping victory over India, as the teams target a top-eight finish at the Cricket World Cup that will qualify them for the next 50-over event.
Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.