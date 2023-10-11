ICC World Cup: AFG Set 273 Runs Target for India

Afghanistan batted exceptionally to put up a score of 272 for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs against India in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 match being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Having won the toss, Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi chose to bat first. The pitch in Delhi has historically been slow and aided spinners more, however, the batters enjoyed all the freedom with small boundaries to rack up a respectable score.
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored 32 runs between them before Zadran was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Skipper Shahidi led from the front top scoring with 80 runs in 88 deliveries in an innings which included eight fours and a six.
He was followed by Azmatullah Omarzai who scored 62 runs in 69 deliveries with with two fours and four sixes. Aided by the remaining batters, Afghanistan reached a total of 272 to hand India 273 runs to chase down.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in his 10 overs, while Hardik Pandya got two and Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav shared a wicket each.
It remains to be seen whether the Indian top order is able to set the team on their road to victory in the match or falter in a similar fashion to the match against Australia. In case of a similar situation, Afghanistan will be licking their lips at the opportunity of causing the first major upset of the World Cup.