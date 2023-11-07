ICC World Cup: Afghanistan Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in their crucial International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 match against Australia. Winning the match could be a huge upset considering the stakes and Afghanistan will be looking to end up in the top four before the group stage ends.
The 39th One Day International (ODI) of the tournament is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghans will be looking to bat deep and score some runs before letting the bowlers pick apart Australia.
On the other hand, the Aussies will be looking to become the third team to ensure qualification for the next round of the tournament with a win today. However, they will find a dogged opponent in Afghanistan waiting to script a history of their own.
A win today will catapult Afghanistan into fourth position on the points table ahead of New Zealand. They have had their fair share of highs in the tournament picking up memorable wins to now find themselves within the cusp of greatness.
Ahead of their crucial match against the Aussies, Afghanistan got some advice from none other than the god of cricket himself, Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary Indian batter who is also the ICC Global Ambassador addressed the Afghan team who find themselves on sixth with eight points so far.
Afghanistan had won only one game in their Cricket World Cup history before this tournament. They have won four of their seven matches so far with three consecutive wins now.