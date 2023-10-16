ICC World Cup: Aus Beat SL By 5 Wickets, Register First Win

Five-time World Champions Australia showed major signs of improvement in their win over Sri Lanka in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 on Monday. After losing their opening two matches, this was Australia’s first win of this edition of the tournament.
Chasing a total of 210 runs for the win, Australia reached the score with more than 14 overs remaining. This was after Sri Lanka at one point looked like heading towards a big total with openers Kusal Perera (78) and Pathum Nissanka (61) putting 125 runs for the opening wicket.
However, Australian bowlers led by Adam Zamba (4/25), Mitchell Starc (2/43) and Pat Cummins (2/32) came back strongly backed by some good fielding to restrict the Lankans late in their innings.
Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka (3/38) did his best to disrupt the Aussie run chase dismissing the experienced duo of David Warner and Steve Smith in a double-wicket maiden over early in the second innings. However, half-centuries from Josh Inglis (58) Mitchell Marsh (52) along with Glenn Maxwell’s (31*) power hitting made sure that the Aussies picked up their first win of the tournament.
With the win, Australia climbed to eighth spot on the standings, while Sri Lanka remained winless in this edition with three straight loss leaving a mountain to climb for a place in the semi-finals.
The match was played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow and began at 2 pm. Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first. However, half-way through their innings, a spell of rainfall interrupted proceedings.