ICC World Cup: Aus vs SA Match Prediction, Pitch & Weather Reports

While Australia began their campaign with a loss at the hands of India, South Africa broke several records on the way to a win over Sri Lanka in their opening match. This was the first time since 1996 that five-time champions Australia began their World Cup campaign with a defeat. On the other hand, the Proteas recorded the most number of centuries (3) in a single ODI match as Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hitting individual tons.