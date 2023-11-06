ICC World Cup: Bangladesh Pick Up 2nd Win To Go Above Sri Lanka

Bangladesh picked up only their second win of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 heaping more misery on Sri Lanka in the match between the two at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.
Having won the toss, Bangladesh decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera was dismissed with just five runs on the board, after which skipper Kusal Mendis came in to bat. Alongside Pathum Nissanka, he put up a 50-run stand before being dismissed. Nissanka was then also sent packing soon after.
In form Sadeera Samarawickrama then came out and forged a good partnership with Charith Asalanka before getting dismissed. However, what followed was utter madness as Angelo Mathews became the first batter in the history of the game to be dismissed timed out. After coming in to bat, in time, Mathews had to change his helmet. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took objection and appealed to the umpire as he adjudged Mathews to be overstepping, and declared him timed out, without facing a single ball.
Asalanka though, went on to get his ton, scoring a well-made 108 before departing. Some notable contributions towards the end ensured Sri Lanka finished on 279.
For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets as Shoriful Islam and Shakib Al Hasan got two wickets apiece and Mehidy Hasan got one.
Coming in to bat, Bangladesh lost their fist wicket as opener Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for nine runs and Bangladesh on 17. Litton Das was the next to go with Bangladesh needing someone to step up at 41 for the loss of two wickets. Najmul Hasan Shanto and skipper Shakib were on hand to provide that. Shakib scored 82 runs off 65 balls with two sixes and 12 fours before departing. Shanto followed soon having scored 90 runs.
Sri Lanka then got a hold of the match, getting some quick wickets and trying to pile the pressure on the Bangladeshis. However, the tail-enders ensured they picked up the points today to double on the misery on their Asian opponents with a three-wicket win.
With the win, Bangladesh have risen up to seventh on the points table, while Sri Lanka sit on eighth, equal on points.