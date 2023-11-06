ICC World Cup: Bangladesh Pick Up 2nd Win To Go Above Sri Lanka

In form Sadeera Samarawickrama then came out and forged a good partnership with Charith Asalanka before getting dismissed. However, what followed was utter madness as Angelo Mathews became the first batter in the history of the game to be dismissed timed out. After coming in to bat, in time, Mathews had to change his helmet. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took objection and appealed to the umpire as he adjudged Mathews to be overstepping, and declared him timed out, without facing a single ball.