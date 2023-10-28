ICC World Cup: Bowlers Shine as NED Thrash BAN by 87 Runs

Netherlands displayed an outstanding bowling performance leading them to secure an 87-run victory over Bangladesh during the second match of the day at the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday.
Despite a difficult first innings, Scott Edwards' half-century enabled the Dutch to score a competitive 229 runs.
However, he also exploited a favorable surface with his bowling attack, destroying Bangladesh's reply and sending the Tigers crashing out at 142 all out.
At Eden Gardens, Netherlands captain Edwards won the toss and offered his team the opportunity to score. However, as Bangladesh gained control of the game during the first half of the first innings, wickets fell in clusters, with Taskin Ahmed standing out in particular.
With his team in trouble, Edwards stepped up with a captain's knock, hitting a fine half-century to help his team reach a total that kept them in the game.
And for the Dutch, Paul van Meekeren led the way with the ball, taking 4/23 as part of a bowling unit that put pressure on an underperforming Bangladesh side.
Litton Das was the first to fall off the Tigers' quest for 230 to win; he was caught behind by Aryan Dutt after he cautiously hit three from 12 balls.
Just an over later, fellow opener Tanzid Hazan (15) joined him in the dugout as Edwards took another catch behind the stumps, this time from Van Beek.
Bangladesh settled in to recover from the early wickets but suffered another setback when Paul van Meekeren struck to dismiss Najmul Hossain Shanto for 9, leaving the Tigers 45/3 and in need of a rebuild.
The Netherlands' momentum accelerated as Shakib Al Hasan (5) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) were both dismissed, leaving Bangladesh 69/5 and requiring something outstanding to avoid defeat.
The winning post was pushed closer when Mahedi Hasan was run out at the non-striker's end, encapsulating both the Dutch brilliance and the off-color nature of Bangladesh on the night.
Mahmudullah appeared to be the most likely finisher, but he was wonderfully caught by Dutt off De Leede for 20 to leave the Netherlands apparently on the verge of triumph.
And the final wickets fell quickly after a valiant ninth-wicket stand, with Ackermann dismissing Mustafizur Rahman and Van Meekeren dismissing Taskin just two balls later.
The Netherlands were terrified early in their innings, and they lost both of their openers. Off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed, Vikramjit Singh (3) chipped one to mid-off, while Max O'Dowd (0) fished one outside off and ended up giving a catch to the slips.
Veteran Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann then added to the innings. Barresi, in particular, played aggressively, hitting seven fours on the first Powerplay.
His run-a-ball cameo came to an end when Mustafizur Rahman's crafty slower ball tricked him into a sliced catch, with the batter departing for 41.
And Ackermann's anchoring innings came to an end when he top-edged a sweep off Shakib Al Hasan for a 33-ball 15 to leave two fresh hitters at the crease and the team striving to rebuild.
Bas de Leede walked after feathering an edge through to the keeper off Taskin for 17, not giving the umpire time to make a decision before returning to the pavilion.
And, with the Tigers well on the top, it took another lower-order rescue effort from the Dutch to achieve a competitive score, with Edwards contributing greatly on the other end.
Edwards was eventually removed for an outstanding 68 off 89 balls. While Sybrand Engelbrecht (35) and Logan van Beek (23*) helped push the total above 200, it wasn't the finish the Dutch were hoping for.
Shakib Al Hasan concluded with 1/37 from ten tight overs, while Taskin Ahmed (2/43), Shoriful Islam (2/51) Mustafizur Rahman (2/36) and Mahedi Hasan (2/40) also claimed two wickets.