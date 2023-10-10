ICC World Cup: England Registers 1st Victory; Defeats Bangladesh by 137 Runs

The England cricket team has returned to their winning ways in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after they defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs during the first match on Tuesday to register their first victory.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the seventh match of the World Cup held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
In the first innings, Dawid Malan smashed a century by scoring 140 runs in 107 balls until Mehedi Hasan took his wicket while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries with 82 and 52 runs against Bangladesh.
England posted 364/9 in 50 overs in the first innings with the help of Malan’s century and Root and Bairstow’s half-centuries.
Chasing 365, Bangladesh was restricted to 227 runs with Reece Topley taking four wickets in today’s match facing defeat for the first time in the tournament.