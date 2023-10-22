ICC World Cup: Ind vs NZ Match Prediction, Pitch & Weather Reports

However, when it comes to World Cups, the Black Caps hold a massive advantage over the Men in Blue. In the nine occasions the two teams have played against each other in World Cups, New Zeland have won five, while India have only three, with one match not producing any result. They met in the 2019 World Cup last time, as the match was abandoned. India and New Zealand played in the semi-final in that World Cup when India was defeated by just 18 runs. Chasing a target of 239, India was reduced to 24 for the loss of four wickets and Ravindra Jadeja’s heroic 77 off 59 also went in vain.