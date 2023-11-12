WorldCup, 2023

ICC World Cup: India And Netherlands Bring Curtains Down On Group Stage

India play the Netherlands in the final group stage match of the World Cup
India will play against the Netherlands on Sunday in the last match of the group stages of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will begin at 2 pm.

While India sit on top of the points table with the most points, 16 from their eight matches and a perfect record, the Men in Blue will be looking to end their group stage with that intact and make it nine wins out of nine. On the other hand, they will face a stern battle from the Netherlands with the Dutchmen aiming to replace Bangladesh and enter the top eight to make it to the Champions Trophy with a win.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid

Head To Head:

India has played the Netherlands only twice in the One Day International (ODI) format and both were meetings in the World Cup. India defeated the Dutch side on both occasions.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as an excellent batting pitch with ample opportunities for the batters. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first at this venue.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Bengaluru is predicted to be around 27 degrees Celsius with 57 per cent humidity.

Possible Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, JJ Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands: W Barresi, MP O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, SA Engelbrecht, S Edwards (C), BFW de Leede, AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, RE van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, PA van Meekeren.

The road to the final

When and Where to Watch:

The India vs Netherlands match will be aired live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. The match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Meanwhile, Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.

