ICC World Cup: India Make It 9 Wins Out Of 9 To Record Longest Winning Streak IN WCs

India won against the Netherlands comfortably ensuring they won all of their nine group stage matches to maintain their perfect record. In winning against the Dutchmen by 160 runs India also recorded their longest winning streak in One Day International (ODI) World Cups.
The last International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 group stage match featured India against the Netherlands. The match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengalur
Batting first India reached a mammoth total of 410 which was always a tough ask. For the Men in Blue, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer both scored centuries with the top order of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill reaching their half-centuries before departing.
Bas de Leede got two wickets, while Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren got one wicket apiece.
In a match that was pretty much straightforward, with the Netherlands only having a Champions Trophy spot on the line and coming up against the best team in the group stages, it was always going to be difficult for the Dutch side
They could only manage 250 runs before getting all out in 47.5 overs. Teja Nidamanuru scored the most of 54, while Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 45 runs.
India used the opportunity as a bowling practice giving a chance to the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and others to throw the ball. Captain Rohit Sharma also joined in on the act, and managed to pick a wicket as well.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj got two wickets each, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got one to their names too.
India now look forward to their semifinals encounter against New Zealand with the aim of making it to the final and possibly pick up the ultimate trophy in Cricket on home soil.