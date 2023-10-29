ICC World Cup: India Out To Deliver Knockout Blow On England Title Defence

Key players

India - Mohammed Shami

The India pacer was forced to watch on as the hosts opened their campaign with four comprehensive victories.

But Shami made the most of his opportunity when called into the side in place of the injured Hardik Pandya with a barnstorming 5/54 in a top-of-the-table clash with New Zealand.

Shami’s immediate impact was enough to earn him the Player of the Match award and should ensure the right-arm speedster holds his place in the India attack against England.

The defending champions already have plenty to worry about but now need to also be wary of Shami as a World Cup weapon with 36 scalps at an average of 15.02 in 12 matches across the showpiece events of the 50-over format.