ICC World Cup: Klaasen-Jansen Special Act Helps South Africa To Mammoth Total

England need to chase down 400 runs in order to win their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup contest against South Africa in Mumbai.
A phenomenal century from Heinrich Klaasen led the South Africa charge in Mumbai. He top scored for the Proteas with his 109, while receiving a good hand from Marco Jansen. Earlier, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen contributed with fifties of their own.
All England bowlers were dispatched for runs, with Reece Topley (3/88), Gus Atkinson (2/60) and Adil Rashid (2/61) among wickets.
Both sides made changes to their line-up for this Cricket World Cup encounter in Mumbai. While regular South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma missed out due to an illness, England were boosted by the return of Ben Stokes.
Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen came together around the middle over mark and helped South Africa go on at a positive rate. They added 69 runs off 58 balls before Markram fell to a brilliant catch from Jonny Bairstow in the deep.
Topley struck once again, in the 37th over to account for David Miller. He was caught at the mid-off by Ben Stokes.
However, Klaasen unleashed a number of scintillating shots to lift the South Africa batting effort.
He got good support from Marco Jansen, who picked up pace to match Klaasen's fury in the death overs. Klaasen's century came off 61 balls in the 47th over, whereas Jansen's half-century came off 35 balls in the very next over.
The duo added 151 runs from merely 77 balls to help South Africa close in on 400.
Quinton de Kock began with a four off a drive for South Africa, but was sent back to the pavilion off the very next ball. He went for a drive but ended up edging Reece Topley to the keeper, Jos Buttler. The umpire didn't agree, and England went up for a review. A nick was detected, and de Kock walked back for four.
The South Africa innings revived on the back of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen's intent. The duo hit nine boundaries in the first Powerplay. For England, there was troubling news in Reece Topley's finger injury, which forced him off the field in his fourth over.
Hendricks and van der Dussen kept South Africa's charge going in decent batting conditions, even as the England bowlers searched for answers. They accumulated 30 runs from the first three overs of Mark Wood's spell and hit 10 runs off Adil Rashid's first over.
However, Rashid struck back in the next over. Rassie van der Dussen top-edged straight to mid-wicket. Reeza Hendricks continued attacking from his end and hit three big sixes during his innings.
However, he too fell to Rashid around the mid-innings mark. England's fears around Topley's fitness were somewhat assuaged when the lanky pacer returned back to the field.
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss, and opted to field first in Mumbai. The team made three changes to their setup after the loss to Afghanistan. Ben Stokes, David Willey and Gus Atkinson come in place of Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.
The big news from South Africa camp was that Temba Bavuma missed out due to an illness, with Aiden Markram captaining in his stead. Bavuma was replaced by Reeza Hendricks in the lineup.
Both the sides come into this contest off the back of shock losses to sides with lesser international experience. While England were stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi, South Africa were upended by Netherlands in Dharamsala.
Their loss to Afghanistan ensures that England have only two points from the three games, and the defending champions would like to make amends before things get too late for them. On the other hand, South Africa would like to ensure that the Dutch heist was a mere blip in their campaign.