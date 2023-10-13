ICC World Cup: Magnificent Mitchell Powers NZ to 8 Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

New Zealand secured their third consecutive International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 win on Friday after defeating Bangladesh at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.
The Kiwis made light work of chasing down Bangladesh's 245 in Chennai, winning by eight wickets, though the victory was soured when the skipper was forced to retire hurt on 78.
Kane Williamson was back to lead the Kiwis after missing two opening matches to regain match fitness following his recovery from a knee injury that he suffered during the IPL 2023.
Earlier, New Zealand kept Bangladesh to 245, pulling ahead in the middle of Bangladesh's innings, as Shakib Al Hasan's side were held at bay through a strong collective bowling effort.
Lockie Ferguson (3/49) and Mitchell Santner (1/31) were excellent at wrestling control, as Bangladesh crumbled from 152/4 to 180/7. Ferguson was eventually crowned Player of the Match.
Bangladesh's innings began in the worst possible fashion, losing Litton Das off the first ball. Despite performing exceptionally in the last game, the right-hander tried to make a statement, though ended up finding Matt Henry on the boundary off the bowling of Trent Boult. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped calm the nerves with some intent-driven batting along with Tanzid Hasan, though Lockie Ferguson put the Kiwis ahead when he dismised Tanzid for 16.