ICC World Cup: Magnificent Mitchell Powers NZ to 8 Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Bangladesh's innings began in the worst possible fashion, losing Litton Das off the first ball. Despite performing exceptionally in the last game, the right-hander tried to make a statement, though ended up finding Matt Henry on the boundary off the bowling of Trent Boult. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped calm the nerves with some intent-driven batting along with Tanzid Hasan, though Lockie Ferguson put the Kiwis ahead when he dismised Tanzid for 16.