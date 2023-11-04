ICC World Cup: NZ vs Pak Match Prediction, Pitch & Weather Reports

New Zealand will play Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday in the first of the two matches. The Kiwis had a brilliant start to their campaign defeating defending champions England and going on to remain unbeaten in their initial games. However, since Kane Williamson picked up an injury which has kept him out, their fortunes have turned. New Zealand lost their last three matches in a row and their last match against South Africa ended in a huge 190-run defeat.