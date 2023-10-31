ICC World Cup: Pak vs Ban Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Match Prediction

In World Cups, Pakistan have played Bangladesh only twice with both teams sharing a win apiece. Shaheen Afridi took six wickets for 35 runs to destroy the Bangladesh batting order in the 2019 World Cup winning the match for Pakistan by 94 runs. For their share, Bangladesh had defeated Pakistan in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they claimed a 62-run win in the 1999 World Cup. Khaled Mahmud had picked up the important wickets of Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Saleem Malik to set up Bangladesh for the win.