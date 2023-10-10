ICC World Cup: Pak vs SL Match Prediction, Pitch Report

Pakistan and Sri Lanka had different outcomes in their opening matches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023. While Pakistan saw off the Netherlands, Sri Lanka were handed a defeat at the hands of South Africa.
The two former world champions will lock horns on Tuesday in the eighth match of the World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is set to begin from 2 pm.
Head To Head:
Pakistan has played Sri Lanka in 156 One Day Internationals (ODIs) with the Men In Green winning on 92 occasions, as the Lankan Lions claimed the victory 59 times. In ICC World Cup, Pakistan have a massive upper hand winning seven of the eight matches the two teams have played in, while one match ended in a tie.
Pitch Report:
The Hyderabad pitch will favour bowlers – both fast and spin. While fast bowlers, with their swingers and seamers will be in for a treat in the opening exchanges, spinners will take on as the match progresses. The batters will start to rejoice from the second inning onwards with the vast outfield allowing quick singles and doubles. Viewers can expect big scores from the match today.
Weather Report:
Hyderabad is likely to witness a cloudy day with the weather predictions in. AccuWeather predicted a two per cent chance of rain and no thunderstorm in Hyderabad today.
Match Prediction:
Google’s win probability has put Pakistan with a 66 per cent chance of winning the encounter, while Sri Lanka has a 34 per cent chance. CricTracker predicted a win for Pakistan, with the matter of who bowls first not affecting the outcome in any way. On the other hand, Khel Now has predicted a win for Sri Lanka.