ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill Likely to Return for India-Pakistan Clash Tomorrow

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that opening batsman Shubman Gill has recovered from his illness and is likely to be available to return to the side for Saturday's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Gill had missed the opening two matches of the tournament due to illness and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai earlier this week to help with his recovery.
While addressing the pre-match conference, Rohit Sharma was optimistic on Gill’s fitness and said that there is 99 percent chance that he will play.
The potential inclusion of Gill could mean Ishan Kishan misses out on selection despite the fact he managed a more than handy knock of 47 against Afghanistan when partnering Rohit at the top of India's batting order on Wednesday.
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could also be in line for a recall after he missed the Afghanistan clash despite a strong performance first-up against Australia, but Rohit was remaining tight-lipped about the make-up of India's playing XI.