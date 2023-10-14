ICC World Cup: Siraj Strike Stuns Pakistan as Babar Strides to the Crease

India takes on Pakistan in the 12th game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Both sides are undefeated in the tournament, and will look for two crucial points.
Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field. India made one change into their playing XI, with a now-fit Shubman Gill walking into the XI in place of Ishan Kishan. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq started in a positive fashion. While they were watchful against the disciplined Jasprit Bumrah, they took their chances against any loose delivery from Mohammed Siraj.
Rohit, however, persisted with his pacers, and the move bore fruits as Siraj struck in the eighth over. He got one to jag in and trapped Abdullah Shafique leg before in the eighth over.
Babar Azam's Pakistan went with the same playing XI as the last game.
This will be the eighth Cricket World Cup clash between the arch-rivals. India have won all the previous seven encounters between the two sides.
In their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup, India beat Pakistan by a margin of 89 runs.
However, much has changed in terms of personnel for both the teams, and the Ahmedabad clash will be a brand new contest.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf