It’s All Happening in CWC 23, Pakistan Makes First Concussion Sub in Cricket World Cup History

Pakistan made the first-ever use of the concussion substitute law in the history of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup against South Africa in Chennai on Friday.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered an injury inside the first over of South Africa’s second innings at the Chidambaram Stadium and was unable to continue in the game.
And his replacement Usama Mir took a wicket in his very first over.
Shadab attempted a run-out, swooping in the circle and producing a diving throw that skimmed past the stumps.
But the athleticism of the move had a knock-on effect on Shadab, who hit the ground hard onto his right shoulder, with his head whipping down towards the rock-hard Chennai square.
It was unclear from replays whether Shadab’s head had struck the surface or whether he had suffered whiplash from the intense motion following his shoulder’s impact with the ground.
But it was immediately clear that the 25-year-old was suffering from the incident, as he lay completely still while waiting for medical attention.
The Pakistan all-rounder left the field of play after initial tests and was later ruled unable to continue.
The concussion substitution rule meant that Usama Mir was allowed to take his place as an active member of the bowling attack.
The change is the first time that a concussion substitute has ever been used at an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Shadab's injury had occurred so early in the innings that he was yet to bowl a single delivery. And Usama Mir made an immediate impact upon his introduction, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen for 21 in his very first over.
Both bowlers are leg-break spinners, with Shadab having the better average and economy rate over the course of his ODI career.