Pakistan Beats Bangladesh to Garner Their Third Win in CWC 23

Pakistan cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in a game that finished in the 33rd over of their innings. Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) starred for them with authoritative fifties against Bangladesh.
Fakhar Zaman showed relentless form in the first Powerplay. The southpaw smacked four boundaries for Pakistan in this period. This included two exemplary sixes off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, respectively.
He got good support from his partner, Abdullah Shafique, who garnered four stylish fours of his own in the first 10 overs.
Zaman and Shafique continued to make the most of a decent batting wicket and a good outfield. They churned out a series of fours and sixes as the Bangladesh shoulders dropped. Five sixes were added in the overs 11-20, as the duo added 72 runs.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz finally brought a breakthrough for Pakistan in the 22nd over, when he trapped Abdullah Shafique leg before for 68. However, Fakhar and Babar Azam ensured that Pakistan were right on track.
After the mid-innings mark, Mehidy struck twice to remove both Fakhar and Babar, but by then Pakistan were already well set to overtake the Bangladesh target.
Earlier in the first innings, Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammad Wasim (3/31), and Haris Rauf (2/36) were the pick of Pakistan bowlers, as the pacers rallied together for the Men in Green to bowl Bangladesh all out for a modest total. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah (56) and Shakib Al Hasan (43) showed fight with the bat.