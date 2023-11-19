PM wishes Team India Ahead of CWC 23 Final in Ahmedabad Today

The Prime Minister has conveyed his best wishes to Team India for their World Cup Final match today.
Team India maintained an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament and takes on Australia in the final today.
The Prime Minister posted on X : "All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."
It may be mentioned that if India do prevail and add another trophy to the World Cup titles they won in 1983 and 2011 they will become the first nation in the history of the Men's Cricket World Cup to have won the tournament twice on home soil after they famously defeated Sri Lanka in Mumbai 12 years ago.
On the other hand, if Australia win yet another World Cup trophy - having previously tasted success in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 - they will have won six World Cup titles, which is easily the most of any country.