Virat Kohli Bashes Historic 49th ODI Century as India Sets 327 Target for SA

From scoring his Maiden ODI century in Kolkata to scoring his 49th ODI century in the same pitch, the G.O.A.T of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli helped India to score 326 runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match on Sunday against South Africa at Eden Gardens.
With this, Virat Kohli notches up his 49th ODI century equaling master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries on his 35th birthday against South Africa.
Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the G.O.A.T of Indian cricket for his historic ODI century.
"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" the master blaster posted on X.
Earlier today, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in Kolkata. Rohit believed that both sides have played some good cricket so far in the tournament, and they were looking forward to an interesting contest today. India went in with the same XI that had featured in the last game.
During the first innings, opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored 40 runs before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada followed by Shubman Gill whose wicket was taken by Keshav Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also displayed a great performance with bat and scored a half-century for the team helping India to set the 327-run target for South Africa.