WPL 2023: Fixtures, Squad rosters, live streaming, venues, Online tickets

The Women's Premier League is starting today, March 4th. The first-ever WPL auction recently took place in Mumbai, where Smriti Mandhana was the priciest player, signing with Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crores. Ashleigh Gardner was also bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹3.2 crores. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will open the season against the Giants at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Several players who will participate in the league were also involved in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where Australia won their sixth championship after defeating South Africa. Natalie Sciver from England, who was acquired by MI for ₹3.2 crores, will represent the team in WPL. Jemimah Rodrigues, who performed well in the T20 World Cup, was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crores.

All five franchises, including MI, RCB, DC, GG, and UP Warriorz, will play eight games in the league stage, with four home and four away matches. After the league stage, the top three teams will progress to the next round, and the table-toppers will secure a direct place in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the eliminator match to secure a place in the final.