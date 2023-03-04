WPL 2023: Fixtures, Squad rosters, live streaming, venues, Online tickets

The Women's Premier League is starting today, March 4th. The first-ever WPL auction recently took place in Mumbai, where Smriti Mandhana was the priciest player, signing with Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crores. Ashleigh Gardner was also bought by Gujarat Giants for ₹3.2 crores. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will open the season against the Giants at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Several players who will participate in the league were also involved in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where Australia won their sixth championship after defeating South Africa. Natalie Sciver from England, who was acquired by MI for ₹3.2 crores, will represent the team in WPL. Jemimah Rodrigues, who performed well in the T20 World Cup, was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crores.
All five franchises, including MI, RCB, DC, GG, and UP Warriorz, will play eight games in the league stage, with four home and four away matches. After the league stage, the top three teams will progress to the next round, and the table-toppers will secure a direct place in the final. Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the eliminator match to secure a place in the final.
Here is the full schedule for WPL 2023:
March 4 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium
March 5 3:30 PM: RCB vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium
March 5 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium
March 6 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium
March 7 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium
March 8 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium
March 9 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium
March 10 7:30 PM: RCB vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium
March 11 7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium
March 12 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium
March 13 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium
March 14 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium
March 15 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium
March 16 7:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium
March 18 3:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium
March 18 7:30 PM: RCB vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium
March 20 3:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium
March 20 7:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium
March 21 3:30 PM: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium
March 21 7:30 PM: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium
March 24 7:30 PM: Eliminator (TBD), DY Patil Stadium
March 26 7:30 PM: Final (TBD), Brabourne Stadium
Tickets for the WPL 2023 are free for Indian women and girls. For males, however, the cost of each ticket is kept nominal at INR 100. The steps for obtaining tickets online are as follows:
Visit the BookMyShow website or app and choose Mumbai as the destination.
Determine which WPL 2023 games you wish to see.
Decide on the seating type and the number of tickets.
Fill in and Cross-check your information.
Lastly, make the payments.
Get an e-ticket collection confirmation and save it for use.