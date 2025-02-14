Gujarat Giants, WPL 2025 : Team Schedule, Full Squad & all details you should know

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to commence, with Gujarat Giants aiming for their maiden title. The tournament kicks off on February 14, with Gujarat Giants facing reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at BCA Stadium, Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025
Gujarat Giants will be led by Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner. Gardner has been an integral part of the franchise since the league's inception, contributing both with the bat and ball.
Despite struggling in the previous editions, finishing at the bottom of the table both times, the team has bolstered its squad with key signings like Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Simran Shaikh, and Prakashika Naik.
Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Feb 14, Fri
|Gujarat Giants vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Feb 16, Sun
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|07:30 PM
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Feb 18, Tue
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|07:30 PM
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Feb 25, Tue
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Feb 27, Thu
|RCB vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Mar 3, Mon
|UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM
|Bharat Ratna Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|Mar 7, Fri
|Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|07:30 PM
|Bharat Ratna Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|Mar 10, Mon
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|07:30 PM
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Gujarat Giants Full Squad
- Batters & All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Shaikh
- Bowlers: Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer
WPL 2025 Format
- All five teams play each other twice.
- The top team directly qualifies for the final.
- The second and third-ranked teams face off in an Eliminator on March 13.
- The Final will be played on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Full WPL 2025 Schedule & Venues
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 14
|Gujarat Giants vs RCB
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|07:30 PM
|Feb 15
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|07:30 PM
|Feb 16
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|07:30 PM
|Feb 17
|Delhi Capitals vs RCB
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|07:30 PM
|Feb 18
|Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|07:30 PM
|Mar 10
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM
|Mar 11
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM
|Mar 13
|Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd place)
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM
|Mar 15
|WPL 2025 Final
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|07:30 PM
Live Streaming & Telecast
- Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
- Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
- Match Timings: 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST
WPL 2025: Squads of All Teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
- Captain: Smriti Mandhana
- Squad: Sabbineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht
- Withdrawn Players: Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana
- Replacements: Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Nuzhat Parween
Mumbai Indians (MI)
- Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
- Squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari
- Withdrawn: Pooja Vastrakar
- Replacement: Parunika Sisodia
Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Captain: Meg Lanning
- Squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad
UP Warriorz (UPW)
- Captain: Deepti Sharma
- Squad: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King
- Withdrawn: Alyssa Healy
- Replacement: Chinelle Henry
Final Thoughts
With a power-packed schedule and competitive squads, WPL 2025 is set to be an exhilarating season. Gujarat Giants will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a stronger team and better performances. Stay tuned for more action as the Women’s Premier League this year.
FAQ
1. Where can I watch WPL 2025?
- Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for matches in the WPL 2025. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.
2. Where is the final of WPL 2025?
- The opening match of the third edition will be played between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The final of WPL 2025 will be played on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
3. When did IPL start in 2025?
-, The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will kick-start with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.