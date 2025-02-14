Gujarat Giants, WPL 2025 : Team Schedule, Full Squad & all details you should know

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to commence, with Gujarat Giants aiming for their maiden title. The tournament kicks off on February 14, with Gujarat Giants facing reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants will be led by Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner. Gardner has been an integral part of the franchise since the league's inception, contributing both with the bat and ball.

Despite struggling in the previous editions, finishing at the bottom of the table both times, the team has bolstered its squad with key signings like Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Simran Shaikh, and Prakashika Naik.

Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Feb 14, Fri Gujarat Giants vs RCB 07:30 PM Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Feb 16, Sun Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Feb 18, Tue Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Feb 25, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Feb 27, Thu RCB vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Mar 3, Mon UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Bharat Ratna Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Mar 7, Fri Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM Bharat Ratna Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Mar 10, Mon Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Giants Full Squad

Batters & All-rounders : Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Shaikh

: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Shaikh Bowlers: Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer

WPL 2025 Format

All five teams play each other twice.

The top team directly qualifies for the final.

The second and third-ranked teams face off in an Eliminator on March 13.

The Final will be played on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Full WPL 2025 Schedule & Venues

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Feb 14 Gujarat Giants vs RCB Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 15 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 16 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 17 Delhi Capitals vs RCB Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 18 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Mar 10 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 11 Mumbai Indians vs RCB Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 13 Eliminator (2nd vs 3rd place) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 15 WPL 2025 Final Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM

Live Streaming & Telecast

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar

: Live Telecast : Star Sports Network

: Star Sports Network Match Timings: 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST

WPL 2025: Squads of All Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Captain : Smriti Mandhana

: Smriti Mandhana Squad : Sabbineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht

: Sabbineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Jagravi Pawar, Raghvi Bisht Withdrawn Players : Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana

: Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana Replacements: Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean, Nuzhat Parween

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Captain : Harmanpreet Kaur

: Harmanpreet Kaur Squad : Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, G Kamalini, Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari Withdrawn : Pooja Vastrakar

: Pooja Vastrakar Replacement: Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Captain : Meg Lanning

: Meg Lanning Squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz (UPW)

Captain : Deepti Sharma

: Deepti Sharma Squad : Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King

: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Arushi Goel, Alana King Withdrawn : Alyssa Healy

: Alyssa Healy Replacement: Chinelle Henry

Final Thoughts

With a power-packed schedule and competitive squads, WPL 2025 is set to be an exhilarating season. Gujarat Giants will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with a stronger team and better performances. Stay tuned for more action as the Women’s Premier League this year.

FAQ

1. Where can I watch WPL 2025?

- Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for matches in the WPL 2025. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

2. Where is the final of WPL 2025?

- The opening match of the third edition will be played between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The final of WPL 2025 will be played on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

3. When did IPL start in 2025?

-, The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will kick-start with a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.