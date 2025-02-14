RCB vs GG Live Streaming When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Match Online WPL 2025

The much awaited third season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set all to commence with an exciting opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG). The fixture will take place at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisment

Match Overview for this Season

RCB, the defending champions, will look to start their title defense on a strong note. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, led by Ashleigh Gardner, will aim for their maiden title this season, having failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous two editions.

Important Player Updates

RCB Injuries and Absentees: Sophie Devine has opted out of the WPL 2025 to focus on her well-being, while Sophie Molineux has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Ellyse Perry is dealing with a hip issue, and Asha Sobhana’s participation remains uncertain.

Sophie Devine has opted out of the WPL 2025 to focus on her well-being, while Sophie Molineux has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Ellyse Perry is dealing with a hip issue, and Asha Sobhana’s participation remains uncertain. Gujarat Giants Key Players: The team boasts a strong squad, including Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, and Harleen Deol. Ashleigh Gardner, the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the last edition, will be crucial for their success.

Match Schedule and Venue

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

TV Broadcast in India: Sports 18 Network

Sports 18 Network Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website

JioCinema app and website OTT Platform: JioCinema (India)

Predicted Playing XIs

RCB’s Probable Playing XI GG’s Probable Playing XI Smriti Mandhana (Captain) Beth Mooney (Wicketkeeper) Daniel Wyatt Hodge Laura Wolvaardt S Meghna Harleen Deol Ellyse Perry Deandra Dottin Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper) Dayalan Hemalatha Raghavi Bisht Ashleigh Gardner (Captain) Kanika Ahuja Simran Sheikh Georgia Wareham Sayali Satghare Jagarvi Pawar Meghna Singh Kim Garth Tanuja Kanwar Renuka Singh Thakur Kashvi Gautam

Team Squads

Gujarat Giants Full Squad:

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwer

RCB Full Squad:

Asha Sobhana Joy, Joshitha Vj, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Sophie Devine, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux

Match Highlights

RCB’s Challenge: The defending champions will face difficulties in their title defense due to the absence of key players.

The defending champions will face difficulties in their title defense due to the absence of key players. GG’s Strength: Under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants will be aiming for their first WPL title.

Under the leadership of Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants will be aiming for their first WPL title. Key Battle: The contest between Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner will be crucial, as Mandhana has struggled against Gardner in T20 cricket.

Where to Watch?

Broadcast: Star Sports Network (TV)

Star Sports Network (TV) Live Streaming: JioCinema (App and Website)

JioCinema (App and Website) Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT)

With both teams ready to make a strong start in WPL 2025, this match promises an exciting battle between experienced internationals and young Indian talents.

FAQ

1. What is the first match of WPL 2025?

The WPL 2025 season will be played from February 14 to March 15 across four venues. Watch live! The Women's Premier League 2025 kicks off on Friday with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Giants at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

2. Where can I watch WPL 2025 live?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Live Streaming will be available on JioStar (formerly Disney+ Hotstar).

3. Which team is strong in WPL 2025?

The tournament features 5 strong teams: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The RCB were the defending champions of the previous season and will be looking to defend their title this year too.