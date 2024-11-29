Subscribe

WPL 2025 Mini Auction Dates and Time, Venue, and Live Streaming

The WPL 2025 Mini Auction will be held on December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru. Each team has a budget of ₹15 crore, with top international stars like Heather Knight and Indian players such as Sneh Rana available for bidding. Catch it live on JioCinema!

Hasid Khan
WPL Auction 2023: How to Watch Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction Live

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 Mini Auction is set to be a landmark event, offering franchises the chance to secure top talents for the upcoming season. With a revised budget, notable player releases, and a focus on international stars, this auction promises to bring excitement and strategic moves from the teams. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the WPL 2025 Mini Auction.

WPL 2025 Mini Auction: Date and Time

The auction date and time have been officially confirmed. It will take place in December, ensuring teams have ample time to finalize their squads before the tournament begins in early 2025.

  • Auction Date: December 15, 2024

  • Time: Starts at 11:00 AM IST

Venue of WPL 2025 Mini Auction

The WPL Mini Auction will return to Bengaluru, a hub for cricketing events. The venue has been chosen for its accessibility and facilities, making it a convenient location for franchises and players alike.

  • Auction Venue: Bengaluru

Budget and Franchise Purse Details

Each of the five franchises has received an increased auction budget, allowing teams more flexibility in their bidding strategies.

  • Total Budget: ₹15 crore per team (up from ₹13.5 crore in 2024)

  • Smallest Purse: Delhi Capitals (₹2.5 crore)

  • Largest Purse: Gujarat Giants (₹4.4 crore)

Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, aim to retain their core players, while Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to rebuild after releasing multiple players.

WPL Auction 2025: Remaining Purse and Slots of All 5 Teams

Team

Squad Size

Overseas Players

Money Spent (INR)

Remaining Purse (INR)

Slots Left

Overseas Slots

Delhi Capitals (DC)

14

5

₹12.5 Crore

₹2.5 Crore

4

1

Gujarat Giants (GG)

14

4

₹10.6 Crore

₹4.4 Crore

4

2

Mumbai Indians (MI)

14

5

₹12.35 Crore

₹2.65 Crore

4

1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

14

6

₹11.75 Crore

₹3.25 Crore

4

0

UP Warriorz (UPW)

15

5

₹11.1 Crore

₹3.9 Crore

3

1

Retention and RTM Rules

While the retention rules allow teams to maintain their core players, the auction will also see several high-profile names up for grabs.

  • Retention Numbers: Likely up to 6 players per team

  • Notable Released Players: Heather Knight, Lea Tahuhu, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav

England captain Heather Knight and New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu headline the list of international stars available, alongside Indian talents such as Sneh Rana and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Key Transfers and Trades

The pre-auction trade window saw one notable trade:

  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge: Transferred from UP Warriorz to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an all-cash deal.

Wyatt-Hodge, who didn’t feature in a single game for UP Warriorz last season, adds depth to RCB’s lineup.

WPL 2025 Mini Auction Telecast and Live Streaming

Fans worldwide can catch the WPL Mini Auction live through multiple platforms.

Platform

Details

Television

Sports18 will broadcast the auction live.

Live Streaming

JioCinema will provide online streaming.

Time

11:00 AM IST

WPL 2025 Tournament Highlights

The third season of the WPL will be held over three weeks in February-March 2025, with venues expected to include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

The tournament will see its format evolve, with the BCCI exploring options for a home-and-away schedule starting in 2026, as outlined in the women’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2025-2029.

Conclusion

The WPL 2025 Mini Auction is expected to play a vital role in shaping the upcoming season. With international stars and Indian talent up for bidding, teams are strategizing to strike the right balance in their squads. Fans can look forward to thrilling competition both at the auction table and on the field as WPL continues its journey toward becoming a premier global cricket league.

FAQ

When is the WPL 2025 Mini Auction scheduled?
The auction will be held on December 15, 2024, starting at 11:00 AM IST.
Where will the WPL 2025 Mini Auction be held?
The auction venue is confirmed as Bengaluru.
How can I watch the WPL 2025 Mini Auction live?
Catch the live telecast on Sports18 or stream it online via JioCinema.
What is the total budget for teams in the WPL 2025 auction?
Each franchise has a budget of ₹15 crore, increased from ₹13.5 crore in 2024.
Which players are likely to draw high bids?
International stars like Heather Knight, Lea Tahuhu, and Deandra Dottin, along with Indian players Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav, are expected to attract significant attention.