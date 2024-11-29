WPL 2025 Mini Auction Dates and Time, Venue, and Live Streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 Mini Auction is set to be a landmark event, offering franchises the chance to secure top talents for the upcoming season. With a revised budget, notable player releases, and a focus on international stars, this auction promises to bring excitement and strategic moves from the teams. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the WPL 2025 Mini Auction.
WPL 2025 Mini Auction: Date and Time
The auction date and time have been officially confirmed. It will take place in December, ensuring teams have ample time to finalize their squads before the tournament begins in early 2025.
Auction Date: December 15, 2024
Time: Starts at 11:00 AM IST
Venue of WPL 2025 Mini Auction
The WPL Mini Auction will return to Bengaluru, a hub for cricketing events. The venue has been chosen for its accessibility and facilities, making it a convenient location for franchises and players alike.
Auction Venue: Bengaluru
Budget and Franchise Purse Details
Each of the five franchises has received an increased auction budget, allowing teams more flexibility in their bidding strategies.
Total Budget: ₹15 crore per team (up from ₹13.5 crore in 2024)
Smallest Purse: Delhi Capitals (₹2.5 crore)
Largest Purse: Gujarat Giants (₹4.4 crore)
Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, aim to retain their core players, while Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to rebuild after releasing multiple players.
WPL Auction 2025: Remaining Purse and Slots of All 5 Teams
|
Team
|
Squad Size
|
Overseas Players
|
Money Spent (INR)
|
Remaining Purse (INR)
|
Slots Left
|
Overseas Slots
|
Delhi Capitals (DC)
|
14
|
5
|
₹12.5 Crore
|
₹2.5 Crore
|
4
|
1
|
Gujarat Giants (GG)
|
14
|
4
|
₹10.6 Crore
|
₹4.4 Crore
|
4
|
2
|
Mumbai Indians (MI)
|
14
|
5
|
₹12.35 Crore
|
₹2.65 Crore
|
4
|
1
|
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|
14
|
6
|
₹11.75 Crore
|
₹3.25 Crore
|
4
|
0
|
UP Warriorz (UPW)
|
15
|
5
|
₹11.1 Crore
|
₹3.9 Crore
|
3
|
1
Retention and RTM Rules
While the retention rules allow teams to maintain their core players, the auction will also see several high-profile names up for grabs.
Retention Numbers: Likely up to 6 players per team
Notable Released Players: Heather Knight, Lea Tahuhu, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav
England captain Heather Knight and New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu headline the list of international stars available, alongside Indian talents such as Sneh Rana and Veda Krishnamurthy.
Key Transfers and Trades
The pre-auction trade window saw one notable trade:
Danni Wyatt-Hodge: Transferred from UP Warriorz to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an all-cash deal.
Wyatt-Hodge, who didn’t feature in a single game for UP Warriorz last season, adds depth to RCB’s lineup.
WPL 2025 Mini Auction Telecast and Live Streaming
Fans worldwide can catch the WPL Mini Auction live through multiple platforms.
|
Platform
|
Details
|
Television
|
Sports18 will broadcast the auction live.
|
Live Streaming
|
JioCinema will provide online streaming.
|
Time
|
11:00 AM IST
WPL 2025 Tournament Highlights
The third season of the WPL will be held over three weeks in February-March 2025, with venues expected to include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.
The tournament will see its format evolve, with the BCCI exploring options for a home-and-away schedule starting in 2026, as outlined in the women’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2025-2029.
Conclusion
The WPL 2025 Mini Auction is expected to play a vital role in shaping the upcoming season. With international stars and Indian talent up for bidding, teams are strategizing to strike the right balance in their squads. Fans can look forward to thrilling competition both at the auction table and on the field as WPL continues its journey toward becoming a premier global cricket league.