WPL Auction 2023: The list of sold and unsold players

On February 13th, 2023 the Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction for the inaugural season was held in Mumbai. The auction featured 448 players from India and abroad. The five franchises who competed for the 90 players were: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz. Each team would have a budget of Rs 12 Crore for their whole roster and they will be allowed to select between 15 and 18 players. The base price for uncapped players is Rs 10 lakh or Rs 20 lakh, while the reserved base price for overseas players is set at INR 50 lakh, INR 40 lakh, and INR 20 lakh. Here's the full list of sold and unsold players.