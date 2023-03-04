WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match prediction, how to watch

Gujarat Giants Vs Mumbai Indians: Team composition

Harmanpreet is a big fan of having versatile players on her team and Mumbai Indians have a surplus of them, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Hayley Matthews, and Heather Graham. Additionally, Yastika Bhatia and England's Issy Wong are among the other international players on their roster.

A decade ago, Harmanpreet made history with her first-ever international century in a World Cup ODI against England, which took place in Mumbai. Additionally, England's Issy Wong Is one of the standout bowlers of the tournament, who, at only 20 years old, is among the fastest and most skillful in the competition. Her deceptive knuckleball delivery is particularly noteworthy, causing trouble for many batters.

The Gujarat Giants have a strong contingent of Australian players, including Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, who was named Player of the Tournament in the recent T20 World Cup win, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham. Their only non-Australian player is England's Sophia Dunkley. Mooney shone brightly as the star of the T20 World Cup final last month, earning both the Player of the Match award and the Player of the Series title for her outstanding performances.

The Giants also have notable Indian players, such as Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (the vice-captain), and S Meghana. However, the team suffered a major setback before the tournament when star allrounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out due to medical reasons and replaced by Garth.