WPL: RCB Swat Aside UP Warriorz, Race to 9-Wicket Win

A commanding 137-run opening partnership between Grace Harris and captain Smriti Mandhana powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League encounter in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

After opting to field, RCB produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict UP Warriorz to 143 for 5. The visitors were in deep trouble early, collapsing to 50 for 5, before a resolute unbeaten stand between Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin revived the innings. The duo added 93 runs for the sixth wicket, guiding UPW to a competitive total.

Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets apiece, while Lauren Bell impressed with figures of 1 for 16 from four overs.

In response, RCB made light work of the chase, reaching 145 for 1 in just 12.1 overs. Harris led the charge with a blistering 85 off 40 deliveries, while Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47, ensuring RCB’s second consecutive win. UP Warriorz, meanwhile, suffered their second straight defeat.

Chasing 144, Harris set the tone immediately, striking two boundaries in the opening over bowled by Deepti Sharma. Mandhana complemented her partner with fluent strokes against Kranti Gaud and Shikha Pandey, as RCB raced to 46 in the first five overs.

The turning point came in the final over of the powerplay, when Harris unleashed a ferocious assault on Deandra Dottin. She struck three sixes and three fours in the over, which also included a no-ball and a wide, conceding 32 runs. Harris brought up her half-century in just 22 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes, as RCB ended the powerplay at 78 without loss. The over was jointly the most expensive in WPL history and marked the fourth instance of a batter reaching a fifty during the powerplay phase.

RCB continued at a relentless pace, crossing 100 in the 7.5th over. Mandhana found regular boundaries against spinners Asha Shobhana and Sophie Ecclestone, while Harris remained dominant. At the halfway stage, RCB were cruising at 121 for 0, with Harris on 76 and Mandhana on 40.

The opening stand finally ended when Harris was caught off Shikha Pandey’s bowling for a scintillating 85, which included 10 fours and five sixes. However, with the target all but sealed, Mandhana and Richa Ghosh completed the formalities. RCB finished the chase with Smriti unbeaten on 47 off 32 balls, with nine boundaries, and Ghosh on 4 not out.

Earlier, UP Warriorz struggled to gain momentum after RCB chose to bowl. The top order faltered against tight bowling, managing just 21 runs in the first four overs. Harleen Deol (11) fell attempting to break the shackles, offering a catch to Lauren Bell. The powerplay ended at a modest 36 for 1, with Phoebe Litchfield and Meg Lanning at the crease.

RCB tightened the screws after the fielding restrictions, triggering a dramatic collapse as UPW lost four wickets in eight deliveries to slump to 50 for 5. Litchfield top-scored with 20, while Lanning (14), Kiran Navgire (5) and Shweta Sehrawat (0) failed to make an impact. The combination of Shreyanka Patil’s spin and Nadine de Klerk’s pace proved particularly effective.

Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin then rebuilt the innings, rotating the strike and gradually increasing the scoring rate. UPW crossed 100 in the 16th over, before the pair accelerated in the final phase, adding 43 runs in the last four overs. Deepti finished unbeaten on 45 from 35 balls, with five fours and a six, while Dottin scored an unbroken 40 off 37 deliveries.

Scores at a glance:

UP Warriorz 143/5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 45*, Deandra Dottin 40*; Nadine de Klerk 2/28)

Royal Challengers Bangalore 145/1 in 12.1 overs (Grace Harris 85, Smriti Mandhana 47*; Shikha Pandey 1/28)

