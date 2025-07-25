Xavi Shows Interest in India Coach Role, Rejected by AIFF

Football icon and former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly expressed interest in the vacant head coach position of the Indian national football team. According to reports, Xavi's name was among a host of applicants that included notable figures such as former India coach Stephen Constantine, ex-Liverpool winger Harry Kewell, and Indian tactician Khalid Jamil.

What stunned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was not just Xavi's inclusion, but the fact that he personally submitted the application using his own email. However, sources pointed out that his contact number was left blank, raising questions about the seriousness or follow-through of the application.

Confirming the development, AIFF’s national team director Subrata Paul told, “It’s true that Xavi’s name appeared in the list. His application was emailed to the federation.”

Despite the initial excitement, AIFF officials revealed that Xavi's candidacy was swiftly ruled out due to budgetary constraints. A senior member of the technical committee stated, “Even if Xavi was genuinely interested in leading Indian football and could be persuaded to take the job, the financial requirements would be enormous.”

The federation is believed to be cautious about extravagant spending after a series of inconsistent performances and is likely to pursue a more economically viable option.

Interestingly, Xavi has previously spoken about his awareness of the Indian football landscape, citing the growing presence of Spanish coaches in the country’s domestic circuit. His familiarity with the region had added a layer of credibility to the otherwise unexpected application.

A Glittering Legacy

Xavi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest midfielders, carved out an illustrious career both as a player and a coach. A product of FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, he made 767 appearances for the club, orchestrating play with unmatched vision and precision. His midfield partnership with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets became the bedrock of one of football’s most dominant eras.

During his time at Barcelona, Xavi clinched eight La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and three UEFA Champions League crowns — including the historic continental trebles in 2008–09 and 2014–15. After departing the Catalan club in 2015, he played for Al Sadd in Qatar, where he eventually transitioned into a managerial role and added four trophies to his name before retiring in 2019.

As Spain’s midfield maestro, he was instrumental in the national team’s golden era, helping them win the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup.