Year-End Review: Top Cricketing Records Broken In 2023

Lowest T20Is total, highest victory margin in T20Is by balls remaining:

In the sixth T20I match of the series between Spain and Isle of Man, which took place at Cartagena on February 26, 2023, Spain easily defeated Isle of Man, who scored just 10 runs in 8.4 overs. Mohammad Kamran (4/4) and Atif Mehmood (4/6) both claimed four wickets to lead their side.

In response, Awais Ahmed smashed two sixes after the first delivery was declared no ball, making Spain completely laugh at their target and chase it down in just two balls. With 118 balls remaining, Spain won the match and set a record for the biggest victory margin in T20Is.