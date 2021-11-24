Sputnik Light Covid-19 Vaccine For Children To Be Released By Year-End

Sputnik V had earlier today informed that Russia’s Health Ministry will register the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17 years, with shots expected to be available by the end of December.

The Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine will likely be launched in India by December this year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) today said.

CEO of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev said in a press conference, “We are hopeful for the launch of Sputnik Light in India in December and we are working very well with Indian institutes”, adding, “We have Serum institute as our production partner in India, and we believe that Sputnik Light will play a big role in the Indian vaccination campaign”.

Sputnik V had earlier today informed that Russia’s Health Ministry will register the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17 years, with shots expected to be available by the end of December.

Sputnik V said in a tweet, “Russia’s Health Ministry will register Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17 today. Sputnik M vaccine for children will be a welcome member in the Sputnik family both in Russia and in global markets”.

The development comes amidst a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia in recent weeks. Russia registered 33, 558 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, the lowest since October 16, with total infections at 9, 434, 393, according to data published by the anti-coronavirus crisis center today.

India, on the other hand, recorded a total of 9,283 new cases on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 1, 11, 481, the lowest in 537 days.

