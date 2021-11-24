Tinsukia: 2 Drug Peddlers Injured In Police Firing

By Pratidin Bureau
Both of them were admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, reportedly in a serious condition, after sustaining injuries in the firing.

Two people, allegedly drug peddlers, were injured today in police firing along the Tinsukia bypass in Assam. Both of them were reportedly injured after getting hit in their legs.

The two alleged peddlers have been identified as Amar Das and Apan Nuli. According to the police, they were travelling in a Tata Nexon vehicle with registration numbers AS 03 Z 7172. They were coming in from Dibrugarh side.

Tinsukia SP Debojit Deori said that they had received information about two drug peddlers coming to Tinsukia through the bypass. The police opened fire after their vehicle did not stop when the police intercepted them and asked them to stop.

He further informed that the two were admitted to the hospital after sustaining bullet injuries, adding that two packets of heroin were recovered after searching the vehicle.

