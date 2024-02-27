Assam CM Vows To End Child Marriages, "Will Not Let Child Marriages Take Place"

This act is very old, from 1935, and governs only the Muslim community. Earlier, people in the Muslim community did not register their marriages in court, but now that it has been repealed, every Muslim has to register their marriage in court, and it should be mandatory. The government is repealing this act as it didn't mention any registration in court of Muslim marriages. Due to this, the government doesn't have any record of Muslim marriages. This act also supports marriages below 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.