Assam CM Vows To End Child Marriages, "Will Not Let Child Marriages Take Place"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (February 26) declared that as long as he is alive, he will not let child marriage take place in Assam. He was speaking on the final day of the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati's Dispur.
He said, "We will not sit peacefully until we completely shut the shop that people have opened to ruin the life of daughters of the Muslim community before 2026," while he responding to the opposition party walking out of the House.
The Assam CM also said that the Congress does not have shame in showing support in favour of child marriage.
According to Himanta Biswas Sarma, repealing the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935 will get Muslim women of the state relief from the torture and help end child marriage in Assam.
This act allows marriage of girls below 18 years and below 21 years for boys. After the law is repealed such people would not be able to register marriages and divorces.
Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Muslim marriage and divorce will no longer be registered under this act. We want all marriages to be registered under the Special Marriage Act."
He also said, "A one-time compensation of rupees ₹ 2 Lakh will be provided to each Muslim."
This act is very old, from 1935, and governs only the Muslim community. Earlier, people in the Muslim community did not register their marriages in court, but now that it has been repealed, every Muslim has to register their marriage in court, and it should be mandatory. The government is repealing this act as it didn't mention any registration in court of Muslim marriages. Due to this, the government doesn't have any record of Muslim marriages. This act also supports marriages below 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.
Many people are against this decision as to why the government needs to repeal this act. If the government finds anything negative, then it should be changed or corrected, but not repealed, maintained that opposition.
My opinion in this matter is that I am supporting the decision of the government, as, due to this record of Muslim marriage, a man cannot marry more than once as it is registered in court.
