Dutch Politician Geert Wilders Backs Indian Far-Right Post-Election Win

Although victorious, Wilders still has to go the distance in persuading other party leaders to work with him in a coalition government. It still seems like a perilous journey as Wilders has less than two months to win over potential coalition partners uneasy about his rigid views. Some potential coalition partners, and in particular Pieter Omtzigt who leads the reformist New Social Contract party that won 20 seats at the Nov. 22 election, have expressed fears that some of Wilders’ election pledges openly collide with the Dutch constitution that preserves liberties including the freedom of religion.