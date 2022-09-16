Guilty or Innocent? A Perceptivity Into The Case of Victor Das

It is since decades that problems like bribery and corruption spoke volumes about the troubles gripping India’s youth.

People have now and then alleged those related to government sectors of demanding hefty amounts of money in exchange for jobs.

In recent times, a similar case came to light in the state of Assam.

The owner of a coaching institute in Guwahati, Victor Das on September 9, was arrested by police and has been jostled with several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This is because he was accused of spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to create tension among the aspirants.

During the late hours of September 10, Assam Police raided Victor Das' residence at Dadara village in Hajo of Kamrup district.

Prior to that Das was arrested for alleging cash-for-jobs scam in the recently held direct recruitment exams for Grade III and IV in the state government.

Reports stated that Victor's father died long back and his mother's health is not favourable.

Victor's relatives told the police that he informed the legal authorities about the middlemen who offer jobs in exchange for hefty amounts of money and it's not at all justified to arrest him.

Stressing on the claims and statements by Victor Das, the legal authorities picked brokers who were preparing the list of appointments for the post of Water Resource Department.

At the same time, couple of students of Victor Das were charged by the police recently. These students allegedly submitted call records and screen snaps of conversation with the brokers who in turn of money promised them employments.

Now, the question arrives. Where will all these head towards? And is every accusation by Victor over the case in accordance with the situation?

Well, without knowing the roots, we cannot simply deduce the fault of Victor Das. In order to know the ground behind all the accusations, it is required for every legal person to go through the history of Victor's life. This way, the legal authorities will have a clearer insight into the case.

(This is an opinion piece and the views belong solely to the author. Apart from gramatical errors, we have not edited the story.)