Manipur: Why Is Peace Elusive?

Most crucial is the state of secessionist movements in Manipur. One of northeast India’s oldest insurgent groups has its roots in Manipur’s Ukhrul district: the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN). Its leader, Thuingaleng Muivah, is a Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul. While there have been clashes in the past among the NSCN and Kuki groups, the NSCN ostensibly backs the Kuki rebels now. The NSCN has been negotiating a protracted peace accord with the Union government since 1997. Yet, they have not surrendered their weapons. Reports suggests that their current headquarter, Camp Hebron, near Dimapur in the state of Nagaland has over 2,000 armed cadres with automatic weapons, hand grenades, rocket launchers, and more. With this kind of firepower backing them, the Kuki insurgents feel emboldened. Though it should be noted that there is no clear indication of such logistical support by the NSCN yet. The presence of Kuki insurgent groups like the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) was confirmed earlier in June when the Indian Army conducted operations in Kangpokpi district of the state and KRA cadres were apprehended with a large cache of arms and ammunition. On the other hand, media reports suggest that wanted perpetrators of the 2015 ambush on an Indian Army convoy by the Meitei groups Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), which resulted in the martyrdom 18 Indian soldiers, are back in Manipur. Primary among them is Moirangthem Tamba, alias Uttam, the mastermind behind the attack according to the National Investigation Agency. Although the Indian forces went to apprehend the terrorist in June, such is the support for these insurgents that the Army had to abort the operation to avoid civilian casualties when hundreds of Meitei women blocked the Army’s convoys to protect him. To them, these terrorists are heroes who help plan and execute attacks on the Kuki communities who are also well armed. The most worrisome sign is the presence of the Meitei insurgents from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest of its kind, operational since 1964. Mahanta suggested that the UNLF is the most heavily armed militant group in the northeastern region. As it would happen, members of UNLF were in Imphal in late April to discuss surrender terms with the government when the violence broke out. As the violence spread, these members served as “area commanders” of the Meitei vigilantes, providing them with operational and tactical guidance, apart from weaponry. Official records also suggest that over 4,500 automatic weapons and several hundred thousand rounds of assorted ammunition have been looted by both sides from police armories across the state. From an external perspective, it is well-documented that China has trained and provided logistical support to north-east India’s insurgent groups. This is especially germane if the border tensions with India escalate. It would be in China’s interest to fuel these fires in India’s northeast, thus keeping the Indian security apparatus preoccupied.